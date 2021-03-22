Who Is Ana de Armas’ Hot Boyfriend In Estee Lauder Commercial? ‘Beautiful Magnolia’

While rumors continue to swirl around the coupling and/or uncoupling of Hollywood stars Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas, the gorgeous 32-year-old Cuban-born actress continues to focus on work. When not promoting the new Bond movie No Time to Die (which is finally coming to theaters in October 2021!), Ana is working as a spokesperson for the giant cosmetics company Estee Lauder.

In the new commercial (seen above) for the brand’s Beautiful Magnolia perfume, Ana frolics with a handsome young man who’s portrayed by actor Isha Blaaker.

Isha is known for his role as Nate on The Flight Attendant opposite Kaley Cuoco. Check out the clip below.

Oh, and he models too!