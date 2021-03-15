Who Is ‘America’s Most Wanted’ Criminal Law Expert Yodit Tewolde?

The TV series America’s Most Wanted is back and with a new host, ABC News correspondent Elizabeth Vargas. Each episode, Vargas will ask viewers at home to help law enforcement solve some of their toughest cases and capture some of the nation’s most dangerous fugitives. On the show, Vargas is joined by experts in the field including former prosecutor Yodit Tewolde.

Yodit was Assistant Defense Attorney in Dallas, Texas for two years before opening her own law firm in 2014, the Law Office of Yodit Tewolde PLLC in Plano, Texas.

The criminal defensive attorney (and Southern University Law graduate) says she provides “aggressive legal representation of individuals facing criminal prosecution.”

America’s Most Wanted airs Mondays at 8 pm on FOX.