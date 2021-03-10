Where Was ‘The Convenient Groom’ Hallmark Movie Filmed? Is Resort Real?

The protagonist of the Hallmark Channel movie The Convenient Groom is celebrity relationship expert Dr. Kate Lawrence (Vanessa Marcil). She receives a personal and professional blow when her fiancé Bryan (Aaron Craven) breaks up with her and calls off the wedding.

To help salvage her career, Kate accepts her childhood friend Lucas Wright’s (David Sutcliffe) offer to step in and pretend to be her fiancé. You know what happens next.

Part of The Convenient Groom was filmed at the Prestige Oceanfront Resort which is located in the town of Sooke, British Columbia in Canada, and at the Deep Cove Yacht Club in North Vancouver, BC.

The Convenient Groom airs again on Hallmark Channel on Wednesday, March 10 at 7 pm.