Where Was ‘Love on Harbor Island’ Hallmark Movie Filmed? Is Inn Real?

In the Hallmark Channel movie Love on Harbor Island, interior designer Lily (Morgan Kohan) leaves her job in Seattle to visit her Aunt Maggie (Brenda Matthews). Maggie runs a beautiful bed and breakfast inn facing the marina but needs Lily’s help after suffering from a fall. While back in the small town, Lily falls for handsome seaplane pilot Marcus (Marcus Rosner) who considers the inn his home.
Love on Harbor Island was mostly filmed at Sandpiper Golf Course, home of Rowena’s Inn on the Waterfront, located in Harrison Mills, British Columbia in Canada. The English-style inn, which boasts of having a dining room table used by King George VI and Queen Elizabeth, sits on 160 acres of land in Fraser Valley.
It’s a popular wedding venue, as seen in the video above!
Love on Harbor Island airs again on Hallmark Channel on Monday, March 15 at 7 pm.