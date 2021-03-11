Where Was ‘Falling for You’ Hallmark Movie Filmed? Is New England Town Real?

The protagonist of the Hallmark Channel movie Falling For You is local radio personality Lacey Hathaway (Taylor Cole). Desperate to save her small New England town radio station in Pleasant Valley, she organizes a bachelor baking fundraiser. While picking apples at a local farm, Lacey persuades the new handsome stranger in town, Zack Malone (Tyler Hynes), of participating.

Falling For You was not filmed in New England; like many Hallmark movies, was shot in British Columbia in Canada. The town of Squamish (population 19,512) was the setting for Falling For You, which is home to many apple orchards.

It’s also where Hallmark Channel’s Aurora Teagarden Mysteries series starring Candace Cameron Bure is filmed!

Falling for You airs again on Thursday, March 11 at 9 pm.