Where Was ‘Country at Heart’ Hallmark Movie Filmed? Is Silverado, Tennessee Town Real?

The protagonist of the Hallmark Channel movie Country at Heart (originally titled Love Song) is struggling country singer Shayna Judson (Jessy Schram). Her luck changes when she meets Nashville songwriter Grady Connor (Niall Matter). When they team up to write a song together, they produce a hit in and and out of the studio, if you catch our drift.

Summer dresses!

Country at Heart is set in the small town of Silverado, Tennessee but the movie was filmed in the towns of Sudbury and Sturgeon Falls (population 6798) in Ontario in Canada.

Sudbury is known for its annual music festivals including the Northern Lights Festival Boréal, the Up Here Festival and La Nuit sur l’étang.

Country at Heart is airing again on Hallmark Channel on Saturday, March 13 at 9 pm.