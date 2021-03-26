Where Was ‘All of My Heart’ Hallmark Movie Filmed? Is House a Real Inn?

‘All of My Heart’ Hallmark Movie Filmed In Cannabis Growing Town

The protagonist of the Hallmark Channel movie All of My Heart is caterer Jenny Fintley (Lacey Chabert). Her life changes dramatically when she learns that she has inherited a house in the country. But when Jenny arrives, she learns the catch: she owns just half of the house. She’s forced to share it with Wall Street trader Brian Howell (Brennan Elliott).

All of My Heart is set in Pennsylvania: the attorney’s office is supposed to be in Harrisburg and the house is said to be in Bucks County, but the movie was filmed in Vancouver, British Columbia in Canada.

More specifically, the house is located in the small community of Aldergrove, which is located in the town of Langley – about 37 miles east of Vancouver. Aldergrove is home to the reportedly largest federally licensed cannabis facility in the world. Canopy Growth Corporation has at least 400,000 sq. ft. of growing space there. Aldergrove is also home to the Greater Vancouver Zoo!

All of My Heart airs again on Hallmark Channel on Friday, March 26 at 7 pm.