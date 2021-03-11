Todd Chrisley Caught In Lie With Wife’s Friend Lea In Town, “A Dame to Remember”

On the Chrisley Knows Best episode ‘A Dame to Remember,’ while Nanny Faye fakes an estate sale (she’s looking to sell her collection of dog figurines, among other stuff), her real estate mogul son Todd Chrisley, according to USA Network, “gets caught in a lie when Julie’s friend Lea comes to town.”

Julie’s friend Lea has appeared on Chrisley Knows Best before. In the 2015 Season 3 episode ‘Life’s a Pitch,’ while Todd was coaching 9-year-old Grayson’s little league baseball team, Julie was entertaining at home in her “parlor.” As seen in the clip above, Lea’s operatic singing “horrified” both Chase and Todd.

Chrisley Knows Best airs Thursdays at 10 pm on USA.