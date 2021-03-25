Tammy Rivera Releases ‘Inner Momzilla’ Planning Daughter’s Quinceanera

On the Waka & Tammy: What the Flocka? episode ‘Marriage Is Emotional,’ the Flocka family prepares for daughter Charlie‘s quinceanera. According to WE, reality TV star and singer Tammy Rivera “channels her inner momzilla” while trying to throw Charlie the perfect party to celebrate her daughter turning 15.

Michael Kors hoops

In the sneak peek video below, Tammy talks about how she met Charlie’s father when she was 15 and decided not to fly to Vegas and have a quinceanera and have her grandmother make her a dress like she did for cousins.

“I deeply regret it,” says Tammy.

As the big day draws closer, Charlie grows emotional and her dad, rapper Waka Flocka Flame becomes a supportive shoulder to cry. See sneak peak video below. Awww!

Waka & Tammy: What the Flocka? airs Thursdays at 9 pm on WE.