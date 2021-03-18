Tammy Rivera Flaunts Tiny String Bikini, Waka Flocka “Proud Lotion Boy”

Rapper Waka Flocka Flame and his wife of six years Tammy Rivera of Love & Hip Hop and Growing Up Hip Hop fame are back for Season 2 of their own reality show, Waka and Tammy: What The Flocka.

Tammy’s single

Season 2 of Waka and Tammy takes place after the famous couple’s appearance on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars, and a lot of the show will focus on how Waka and Tammy struggle when working together in the studio and co-parenting their teenage daughter Charlie.

When not on TV, Tammy knows how to relax, as seen in the gorgeous string bikini pic above. Waka replied to the post: “proud lotion boy.” Tammy captioned the pic: “I gotta get in shape ASAP for these new swimsuits I’m bout to drop…”

Waka and Tammy: What The Flocka airs Thursdays at 9 pm on WEtv, right before The TS Madison Experience at 10 pm.