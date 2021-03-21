Rutgers Coach’s 5’10” Daughter Already A Big Ten Champion

Head coach of the men’s basketball team at Rutgers University is Steve Pikiell. When not with the Scarlett Knights, he spends time with his family including his daughter Brooke Pikiell, who plays on the women’s basketball team at Northwestern University.

Rutgers gear!

The 5’10” collegiate athlete is a senior this year. As a junior, in February 2020, Brooke helped the Wildcats win the Big Ten Championship title.

This year, they face the UCF Knights in the first round of the NCAA Women’s Championship on Monday, March 22 at 4 pm.

According to her bio at Northwestern, Brooke is a Psychology major on a pre-med track. As she states in the post above, she hopes to attend nursing school once she graduates.

It was a good day for the Pikiells on Thursday at the #B1GTourney.@CoachPikiell and @RutgersMBB got a big win, as did daughter @brookepikiell and @nuwbball. pic.twitter.com/AGgZM0Lc12 — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) March 12, 2021

P.S. No. 10 ranked Rutgers faces No. 2 Houston during the second round of the NCAA Championship on Sunday, March 21 at 7:10 pm on CBS.