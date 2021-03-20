VC Andrews ‘Ruby’ Says Real-Life Twin Sister “Steals the Show” as Giselle on Lifetime

The Lifetime movie Ruby follows the V.C. Andrews character Ruby Landry (Raechelle Banno) as she explores the depths of her curious family tree, including her wealthy and mysterious estranged father. Set in the Louisiana bayou, the story of Ruby includes love with her high school sweetheart Paul Tate (Sam Duke) and the careful eye of her grandmother Catherine Landry (Naomi Judd).

Retro purple dresses!

Australian actress Raechelle Banno is best known for her role as Olivia Fraser Richards in the Aussie soap opera Home and Away (2015-2018).

Ruby’s twin sister Giselle is played by Raechelle’s real-life twin sister Karina Banno.

Raechelle says they shot the scene where Ruby and Giselle meet on the first day of filming and says Karina “really steals the show.”

Ruby premieres on Lifetime on Saturday, March 20 at 8 pm.