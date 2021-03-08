Pregnant Woman Pulls Gun on ‘9-1-1 Lone Star’ Responders

In the winter season finale episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star, ‘Bad Call,’ the 126 is caught off-guard when a pregnant woman calls 9-1-1. She says she can’t find her car in a parking lot and her water just broke.

As seen in the sneak peek video above, when the first responders — Nancy (Brianna Baker) and Tommy (Gina Torres) show up to assist, the woman (guest star Tara Buck, Ray Donovan) pulls a gun on them and reveals that she’s not pregnant at all. She and her bank robbing accomplice (Alexander Bedria) take the two responders as hostages.

9-1-1: Lone Star airs Mondays at 9 pm on FOX, right before the original series 9-1-1 starring Angela Bassett at 8 pm.