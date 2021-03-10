My 600-lb Life: Dr. Now Can’t Get Through To Irene, Loses Just 5 Pounds

On this season of My 600-lb Life, the reality TV show tells the story of Irene, a woman who weighs 603 lbs. and lives with her son because her weight has made it unbearable to live on her own. Irene is able to physically “get around” and do some basic things herself like cleaning herself on her own. She admits, “It’s hard for me to do things because of my weight.”

According to TLC, when Irene gets the opportunity to meet with gastric bypass surgeon Dr. Now, the doctor “can’t get through to her.” At their first meeting, he instructs her to lose 60 lbs. in two months and to do 2-hours of exerciser every day (one in the morning, another in the afternoon).

At her second visit with Dr. Now, she’s surprised to learn that she’s lost only five pounds. At the third visit, she lost an additional seven pounds.

New episodes of My 600-lb Life ais Wednesdays at 8 pm on TLC.