Man Found Frozen to Death In Food Truck, ‘Winter Chill’ on NCIS

On the NCIS episode ‘Winter Chill,’ the entire NCIS team — Gibbs (Mark Harmon), Bishop (Emily Wickersham), Torres (Wilmer Valderrama), and McGee (Sean Murray) show up at a loading dock and dive into the competitive world of food trucks after a man was found frozen to death in the back of one.

NCIS: l-r: Emily Wickersham, Mark Harmon, Wilmer Valderrama, Sean Murray

(photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS)

As seen in the photo above, Medical Examiner Dr. Jimmy Palmer (Brian Dietzen) shows up on the scene, and completes the autopsy back at the office.

Brian Dietzen on NCIS “Winter Chill” (Brandon Hickman/CBS)

NCIS airs Tuesdays at 8 pm on CBS, right before FBI at 9 pm, and FBI: Most Wanted at 10 pm.