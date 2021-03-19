Little Women ATL: Juicy Gets “Clatchet” Makeover, Struts Like Runway Model

In the Little Women: Atlanta episode ‘Don’t Give Up on Me,’ Juicy gets a makeover. As seen in the exclusive sneak peek video below, Juicy walks into Monie’s home and says, “I can’t believe I agreed to this.” Monie, who’s looking cute in a black beret, smiles and reassures Juicy, “You’re in good hands.” Monie plans to bring Juicy “from frumpy to fabulous.”

Denim dresses are IN

When Juicy tells Monie she wants to keep it classy, Monie says, it’ll be “Clatchet,” and explains, “You can be ratchet and classy.”

When Juicy comes out in a spandex-looking lingerie romper, she questions Monie’s thoughts when she picked out that garment for Juicy. “It’s like ‘take me out but not to the ball game.’”

[Related: ‘Little Women Atlanta’ — Is Monie, At 4’6″, Technically a Little Person?]

When Juicy tries to strut like a model in heels (and in a cute denim dress and matching jacket), Monie tells Juicy her new friend Tamera should teach her how to walk because “isn’t she a model?” Monie asks facetiously. Juicy snaps back at Monie and defends Tamera, “Yes, she is a model.” Juicy says Monie “needs to let it go.”

New episodes of Little Women: Atlanta air Fridays at 9 pm on Lifetime.