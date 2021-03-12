Little Women ATL: Amanda Warns Andrea About Modeling Photos EXCLUSIVE

On the Little Women: Atlanta episode ‘All the Rage,’ aspiring model Andrea Salinas gets a casting call from a modeling agency. As seen in the sneak peek video below, while at the dining table with Amanda, Andrea puts the caller, Oliver from Hop Models & Talent Agency, on speaker. Oliver works for Lyndon Winchester.

Snakeskin tops!

It’s been months since Andrea first met with Lyndon. Andrea says she “pretty much gave up on hearing from them.” Andrea knows she has to make a better impression this time around.

When she first met with Lyndon, Andrea went to the appointment without a standard modeling portfolio. When asked to see her pictures, Andrea pulled out her phone. That’s an industry standard no-no. Amanda warns Andrea, “You better make sure you get it.”

Andrea still doesn’t have a portfolio so she’ll need to scramble to find a photographer, pick out her clothes, and put a professional-enough looking portfolio together before Tuesday.

New episodes of Little Women: Atlanta air Fridays at 9 pm on Lifetime.