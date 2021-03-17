Lili Reinhart Goes Hollywood Glam In Nude Suit, “Deep Red Lip”

Even when not filming the CW series Riverdale, actress Lili Reinhart is often in front of a camera. When she shared the super glam photo below, her fans went crazy, especially over that halter swimsuit and bold, deep red lipstick. As one admirer wrote: “Lili in a red lipstick is EVERYTHING. This is gorgeous!”

Makeup artist Jenna Kristina, who commented “it’s the all nude with a deep red lip for me”, shared the video below — taken at Venice Beach, California.

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8 pm on CW.