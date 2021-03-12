Laverne Cox Makes “Unorthodox” Torture Look Sexy on ‘The Blacklist’

On Season 8 of The Blacklist, Red (James Spader) and Dembe (Hisham Tawfiq) land in peril when Townsend (Reg Rogers) deploys a torture specialist who uses unorthodox methods to interrogate her victims. Her name is Dr. Laken Perillos and she’s portrayed by Laverne Cox.

Laverne Cox as Dr. Laken Perillos on THE BLACKLIST (Photo by: Will Hart/NBC)

Laverne is best known for her roles on Orange Is the New Black (Sophia Burset), Doubt (Cameron Wirth), and in films including Promising Young Woman (Gail) and Charlie’s Angels (Bomb Instructor), among others.

New episodes of The Blacklist air Fridays at 8 pm on NBC, right before Dateline at 9 pm.