Katharine McPhee Flaunts Post-Baby Curves In High Slit Dress, “This Isn’t Normal”

Actress/singer Katharine McPhee (Country Comfort, Smash) just had a baby last month — with 16 Grammy Award winning husband David Foster — but you wouldn’t know it by looking at the photo below.

Binge watch!

The 36-year-old brunette beauty struck a pose in a stunning green satin, high slit dress for St. Patrick’s Day.

She had the baby — a boy — just 21 days prior!

Katharine’s 38-year-old stepdaughter, TV writer Erin Foster (The New Normal) wrote: “This is not normal, where is your newborn!“

Erin’s mother is former model Rebecca Dyer, David Foster’s second wife (1982-1986). Katharine is David’s fifth wife. It is Katharine’s second marriage.