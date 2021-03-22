Entertainment, Celebrity, TV, Culture

JLo’s Towering Wedge Heels with Sneaker Soles Are Like Walking On Cloud 9

by in Culture | March 22, 2021

Jennifer Lopez Inauguration

Jennifer Lopez, 2021 Presidential Inauguration (DOD Photo by Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Carlos M. Vazquez II) Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Mega star singer, actress, fashion designer Jennifer Lopez is promoting her new shoe collection at DSW. Fans are going crazy for the promotional photos. JLo captioned the photos below: “On cloud 9.”

Those 4-inch towering wedge heels with the sneaker-inspired rubber sole are called Jayce. DSW says they’re “for the perfect mix of casual and chic.”

JLo’s Jayces at DSW

A pair of Jayce shoes retails for $59.99. They also come in Blue/Lime Green Snake Print and Beige/Blush Snake Print. So far the wedges are getting 5-star reviews. One customer wrote: “These are very stylish and the rubber bottoms not only add to the comfort but also give me more freedom when walking on uneven surfaces.”

