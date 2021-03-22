JLo’s Towering Wedge Heels with Sneaker Soles Are Like Walking On Cloud 9

Mega star singer, actress, fashion designer Jennifer Lopez is promoting her new shoe collection at DSW. Fans are going crazy for the promotional photos. JLo captioned the photos below: “On cloud 9.”

Those 4-inch towering wedge heels with the sneaker-inspired rubber sole are called Jayce. DSW says they’re “for the perfect mix of casual and chic.”

A pair of Jayce shoes retails for $59.99. They also come in Blue/Lime Green Snake Print and Beige/Blush Snake Print. So far the wedges are getting 5-star reviews. One customer wrote: “These are very stylish and the rubber bottoms not only add to the comfort but also give me more freedom when walking on uneven surfaces.”