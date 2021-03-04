Jason Alexander Drops Exercise Video on ‘Young Sheldon’ with Pizazz!

In the Young Sheldon episode ‘Cowboy Aerobics And 473 Grease-Free Bolts,’ while Sheldon (Iain Armitage) campaigns to become Dr. Linkletter’s (Ed Begley Jr.) lab assistant, his brother Georgie (Montana Jordan) enlists the help of high school drama teacher Mr. Lundy (Jason Alexander) for a surprising business venture.

In the sneak peek video above, Mr. Lundy isn’t sold on Georgie’s original idea of a weightlifting video because “we don’t want a one-man show – we want Starlight Express!” Instead, Lundy suggests a “skatercise” video instead to deliver “pizazz.” The two settle on an aerobics video. An excited Mr. Lundy sets the bar high by envisioning Georgie surrounded by the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders.

Young Sheldon airs Thursdays at 8 pm on CBS, right before B Positive at 8:30 pm, Mom at 9 pm, The Unicorn at 9:30 pm, and Clarice at 10 pm.