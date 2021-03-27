Italia Ricci Eats Street Meat In Leather Pants In ‘Don’t Go Breaking My Heart’ Hallmark Movie

The protagonist of the new Hallmark Channel movie Don’t Go Breaking My Heart (originally titled Breakup Boot Camp) is Miranda Faraday (Italia Ricci). While running her popular boot camp for the recently broken-hearted, she falls for new client Ben (Ryan Paevey). Little does she know he’s an investigative reporter trying to find out if her boot camp is the real deal or a scam.

Actress Italia Ricci says: “if leather pants + @ryanpaevey + street meat don’t convince you to watch Don’t Go Breaking My Heart on @hallmarkchannel in two weeks, I don’t know what will.” Her co-star Ryan replied, “It’s the leather pants, for sure.”

Don’t Go Breaking My Heart premieres on Hallmark Channel on Saturday, March 27 at 9 pm.