Drunken Party Gets Into Fight on Below Deck Sailing Yacht, ‘Running on Fumes”

Captain Glenn Shephard returns for Season 2 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht and he’s manning the helm of Parsifal and headed to Croatia. In the premiere episode ‘Running on Fumes,’ the drama starts quickly: even before the sailing yacht sets sails, according to Bravo, “the guests get in a drunken personal fight.” See trailer below.

The next morning, the excitement to set sail puts new Chief Stew Daisy Kelliher and Chief Chef Natasha De Bourg at odds over who’s going to serve breakfast to the guests.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9 on Bravo.