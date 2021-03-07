Who Is Gorgeous Daughter Allie In ‘Desperate Widows’ Lifetime Movie?

The protagonist of the Lifetime movie Desperate Widows (also known as Mommune) is young widow Paige (Justine Eyre). After the sudden death of her husband, she and her daughter Allie (Olivia Stuck) go to a commune for women, hoping to start a new life.

But when Paige and Allie arrive, they quickly realize it’s “more like a prison than a farm,” and that the owner of the commune is running a black market human trafficking ring.

Olivia, who is best known for her role as Dawn Buckets in the Disney show Kirby Buckets, enjoys the great outdoors and sometimes in a stunning string bikini as seen in the video above. Swipe photos below.

Desperate Widows premieres on Lifetime on Sunday, March 7 at 8 pm.