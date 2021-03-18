‘Deep Blue Nightmare’ Star Flaunts Jonas Brothers Pics, “They Laugh at Me”

Why wait until the summer to fear being eaten alive by a shark? This March, Lifetime Movie Network (LMN) is airing a the shark attack movie Deep Blue Nightmare (originally titled Shark Season). It’s about two gorgeous young women, blond bikini model Sarah (Paige McGarvin) and her brunette friend Meghan (Juliana Destefano), who while kayaking run into a great white shark. Sarah’s dad James (Michael Madsen) comes to their rescue.

When not on a movie set (Psycho BFF), Juliana Destefano is likely on stage. The actress is also a stand-up comedy, and a lifelong fan of the Jonas Brothers, whom she’s seen live more than once, as seen in the photos above and below. As one of Juliana’s friends writes: “You’ve been on this journey a long time girl. You are exact goals of persistence.”

Juliana captioned the photo above: “We talked about Stand Up comedy Then The Jonas Brothers Laughed at me. (Not with me at me! I️m a loser!)”

Juliana’s Deep Blue Nightmare co-star Paige encourages Juliana’s affinity for the singing brothers trio, too: “love thru out the ages!”

Deep Blue Nightmare premieres on LMN on Thursday, March 18 at 8 pm.