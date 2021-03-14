‘Deadly Dating Game’ Star Flaunts String Bikini Pics, “Unreal”

The protagonist of the Lifetime movie Deadly Dating Game (originally titled Deadly Radio Romance) is single radio talk show host Shannon Baker. Encouraged by her producer Hailey (Jillian Murray), Shannon agrees to let her listeners nominate dates for her on-air.

Things take a drastically bad turn when a creepy guy calls and says “We belong together. I knew it from the first time I saw your face” and stalks her. On top of that, Shannon’s ex-boyfriend Gavin (Iyan Evans) – who broke her heart — reappears. Coincidence?

Ruffle dresses!

Shannon is portrayed by Skye Coyne. When not on a TV or movie set, Skye enjoys the great outdoors and sometimes in a string bikini as seen in the gorgeous photos above.

As one fan wrote: “You are not even real. NOT EVEN REAL.” Another wrote: “Damn you are CHISELED.”

Deadly Dating Game premieres on Lifetime Movie Network (LMN) on Sunday, March 14 at 8 pm.