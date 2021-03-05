‘Dangerous Medicine’ Star “Caregiver Daphne” Flaunts Gorgeous String Bikini Pics

The protagonist in the Lifetime movie Dangerous Medicine is Tony (Chris Cimperman). After losing the use of his legs after a car crash, he works with physical therapist Daphne Jones. The “professional caregiver” is gorgeous and loving at first but soon her care turns into obsession and Tony’s life is on the line.

Daphne is portrayed by Leann Van Mol. The stunning brunette made her acting career in the 2008 unrated horror movie Spring Break Massacre.

Get ready to see more of Leann: she’s currently filming the movie The Downside of Bliss with Billy Zane (Titanic), Judd Nelson (The Breakfast Club, St. Elmo’s Fire) and Academy Award nominee Eric Roberts (in theaters in July 2021).

Leann is also a fitness, lingerie and bikini model as seen in the photos above and below.

Dangerous Medicine premieres on Lifetime Movie Network (LMN) on Friday, March 5 at 8 pm.