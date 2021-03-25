Criss Angel’s Gorgeous Girlfriend Flaunts String Bikini, “My Mom Bod”

On the Hell’s Kitchen episode ‘There’s Magic In Hell?,’ celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay and the six remaining chefs visit magician/illusionist Criss Angel at his theater at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas), where the coveted Black Jackets are revealed.

When not on stage, Criss spends time with his gorgeous girlfriend Australian singer Shaunyl Benson. As seen in the stunning photos above and below.

On Instagram, Shaunyl describes herself as an artist and “mother to a cancer warrior.” Criss and Shaunyl are parents to two young boys.

Criss Angel Magic Kit

When Shauny posted the bikini pics below, she wrote: “In a weird mood, don’t really care what anyone thinks a mom should post on social media. I’ve seen so many butts online it’s become standard practice lol. Here’s a gem or three that I found in my drafts; ma face and my mom bod featuring margaritas- creative director my love CA.”

She captioned the series below: “Mom outfit on point.”

Hell’s Kitchen airs Thursdays at 8 pm on FOX.