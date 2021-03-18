Christian Siriano Unveils 4 New Sheer Black Dresses For “Your Bridesmaids”

Fashion designer Christian Siriano has a reputation for making gorgeous, intricate and unique dresses for women. When the Project Runway winner-turned-host recently dressed Oscar winner Halle Berry in his “chic butterfly top and tulle skirt” from his PreFall all recycled collection (see below), the fashion world went nuts.

Halle Berry told Christian “Obsessed with this dress. Thank you for making me feel so beautiful today.”

Christian followed up that photo with a montage of four of his new sheer black dresses. He captioned it “All Vibes All Day,” and announced that his new collection is now available online.

One fan tagged another and wrote “your bridesmaids.” The bride loved the idea and replied, “oooof yesssss.”

Megan Thee Stallion approves of Christian’s new sheer black dress collection, too!