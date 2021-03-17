‘Chicago PD’ Star Marina Squerciati Flaunts Hot Slit Dress, Fans Say “Undercover”

In the Chicago P.D. episode ‘Impossible Dream,’ when a local business owner is gunned down in his shop, it becomes personal for Det. Kevin Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins), who patrolled the neighborhood as a young cop. Fellow Detective Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) has his back.

When actress Marina Squerciati posted the stunning photo above, from the set of Chicago P.D., fans went crazy. Not only because she looks gorgeous in that one-shoulder velvet dress with the hot huge slit but also because viewers are hoping her character Kim Burgess is going undercover in that vintage dress!

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesdays at 10 pm on NBC, right after Chicago Fire at 9 pm and Chicago Med at 8 pm.