Camila Mendes Stuns In Sexy Camisole Dress, “Listening To Her Body”

Actress Camila Mendes, who plays Veronica on the hit CW series Riverdale with Lili Reinhart who plays Betty, is on the cover of the April 2021 cover of Health magazine. The 26-year-old brunette graces the cover in a sexy silky purple camisole dress. The subtitle of the article is: “The Riverdale star shares her wellness secrets: listening to her body, paring down, and learning to love alone time.”

In the featured article, Camila “shares her wellness secrets” and strikes a number of seductive poses (see photo below). Spoiler alert: Camila has learned how to cook and her trainer sends her workouts which she does on her own. “I’ve realized I really like working out on my own. I feel like I can pay more attention to my form and what I’m doing,” Camila tells Health.

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8 pm on CW, right before Nancy Drew at 9 pm