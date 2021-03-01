‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ Star Dani Unrecognizable In These String Bikini Pics

Below Deck fans get to meet several new crew members aboard Captain Glenn‘s Parsifal III on Season 2 of the spin-off Below Deck Sailing Yacht. Be sure to tune in on time because the drama starts immediately. The new chief stew Daisy and the new chief chef Natasha clash which makes the job of second stew Dani Soares more difficult.

That’s Dani above in her new blonde hair; and below as a brunette with the hashtag #nofilter.

Those grey skorts!

When not filming Below Deck Sailing Yacht, Dani shares photos of her posing in tiny string bikinis.

On the show, Dani’s hair is light and straight; but as seen in the bikini photos below, her hair is curly and darker.

Some say she’s unrecognizable in the latter but everyone agrees she’s looks terrific in all the photos! “You pretty much can rock any hair color,” writes one fan.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 8 pm on Bravo.