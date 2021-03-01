Entertainment, Celebrity, TV, Culture

‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ Star Alli Flaunts Tiny String Bikinis, “Working It”

by in Below Deck, Culture | March 1, 2021

Alli Dore Below Deck Sailing Yacht

BELOW DECK SAILING YACHT: Alli Dore (Laurent Basset/Bravo)

On Season 2 of the Bravo reality series Below Deck Sailing Yacht, Captain Glenn works with a new crew on Parsifal III. They’re headed to Croatia! The new chef (Natasha) does not take the “constructive criticism” from new chief stew (Daisy) very well. The tension between the two “chiefs” impacts everyone on board including Third Stew Alli Dore.

Those flattering grey skorts!

When not filming Below Deck Sailing Yacht, the gorgeous young yachtie and pro scuba diver from Australia is flaunting tiny string bikinis pics as seen above and below.

She titled the pink snakeskin bikini series below “Working it.”

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 8 pm on Bravo.

