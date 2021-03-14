Batwoman Star ‘Tatiana’ Blushes About Bikini Pics, Reveals Keto Muffin Diet

In the Batwoman episode ‘It’s Best You Stop Digging,’ while the opportunity for Batwoman to avenge her mother is slipping away and Ryan (Javicia Leslie) questions Batwoman’s “no killing” code, Tatiana fills in the gaps for Alice (Rachel Skarsten) about her time on Coryana and her history with Ocean (Nathan Owens).

Tatiana aka The Whisper (an assassin and a member of the Many Arms of Death) is portrayed by Leah Gibson. The Canadian-born actress is known for her roles on Manifest (Tamara), Sacred Lies (Vivienne), Marvel’s Jessica Jones (Inez), The Returned (Lucy), Rogue (Cathy), and in films including The Twilight Sage: Eclipse (Nettie) and Watchmen (Silhouette’s girlfriend), among others.

When she posted the black bikini pics above, her Batwoman co-star Bevin Bru (Angelique) wrote: “Wtf?! Make me look like this please.” Leah replied: “blushing, but also – keto muffin diet lol.”

Batwoman airs Sundays at 8 pm on CW, right before Charmed at 8 pm.