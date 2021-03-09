‘Basketball Wives’ Nia Dorsey Drops Bomb About Feby’s Ex, NBA Player Lance

On the fifth episode of this season’s Basketball Wives, while Malaysia Pargo (ex-wife of former NBA basketball player Jannero Pargo) and Jackie Christie (wife of retired NBA star Doug Christie) try to broker a truce, Nia Dorsey drops a bomb about Feby Torres‘s ex.

As seen in the sneak peek video above, when it’s revealed that Nia once dated Feby’s ex, NBA basketball star Lance Stephenson (formerly with the Los Angeles Lakers), Feby calls Nia “a stalker.”

Nia’s cool reply on Instagram: “Stalker, blocker, tik toker, or summer walker, I prefer to be called F.B. mf l.🕵🏽.” Yes that’s the spy emoji Nia just dropped.

Basketball Wives airs Tuesdays at 8 pm on VH1.