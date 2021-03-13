Are ‘Country at Heart’ Actors Really Singing in Hallmark Movie?

In the Hallmark Channel movie Country at Heart (originally titled Love Song), two gorgeous and talented country songwriters — Shayna Judson (Jessy Schram) and Grady Connor (Niall Matter) team up to write a hit song for famous singer Duke Sterling (Lucas Bryant). While making music together, they fall in love.

Listen to all the songs!

And yes, all three actors are really singing in the film. Lucas and Jessy sing the song ‘Life in a Love’ at Jenny’s bar; and Jessy and Niall sing ‘Ring in Front of You’ at the music festival.

Jessy also performs the song ‘Big Deal’ on her own.

Country at Heart is airing again on Hallmark Channel on Saturday, March 13 at 9 pm.