America’s Most Wanted: Christopher Burns Has 3 Black Triangles Tattooed on Left Arm

On the new America’s Most Wanted, host Elizabeth Vargas asks viewers at home to help find fugitive Christopher W. Burns. The 38-year-old financial advisor and radio show host left his home in Berkeley Lake, Georgia in September 2020. He is accused of defrauding at least 40 clients of approximately $10 million and is wanted by the FBI on a mail fraud charge.
According to the SEC, Burns would often persuade investors to meet him at a local Dunkin’ Donuts so he could collect their investments in cash.
The FBI notes in the Most Wanted posted above: Burns has a tattoo on his left forearm of three black triangles interlaced.
America’s Most Wanted airs Mondays at 9 pm on FOX, right after the first responders drama 9-1-1 at 8 pm.