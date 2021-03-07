American Idol: Alabama Cheerleader Cameron McGhar Wows In Bikini Pics

One of the most memorable auditions on American Idol this week is provided by Cameron McGhar. Like so many of the young female contestants, Cameron wears a pair of torn tight jeans for her big shot at the Golden Ticket to Hollywood.

When not singing or on stage, Cameron (who’s from Clanton, Alabama) enjoys the great outdoors and sometimes in a bikini as seen in the stunning photos above.

The front and back bikini pics were taken at the local, popular Lake Mitchell.

The gorgeous blonde is also a cheerleader! When she posted the photos above of her in her cheerleading uniform, she received more than one modeling/marketing invitation to collaborate.

American Idol airs Sundays at 8 pm on ABC.