Who Is Young Sheldon’s “Hippie” Philosophy College Professor Ericson?

In the Young Sheldon episode ‘A Philosophy Class and Worms That Can Chase You,’ while Mary (Zoe Perry) and Brenda (Melissa Peterman, Reba) live vicariously through Missy’s (Raegan Revord) first day of middle school, Sheldon’s (Iain Armitage) first day of college is derailed by his new philosophy teacher, Professor Ericson. According to the young man, she’s a “hippie” who has “a contempt for science” and encourages her students to take their shoes off in class.

Professor Ericson is portrayed by Melanie Lynskey. The New Zealand-born actress is best known for her TV role as neighbor/stalker all-around kookie character Rose on Two and a Half Men opposite Charlie Sheen and Jon Cryer. Melanie is also recognized for her roles in films including Up in the Air with George Clooney (Julie Bingham), Coyote Ugly (Gloria), and Heavenly Creatures with Kate Blanchett (Pauline Parker), among others.

