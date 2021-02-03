Who Is Robin Ellacott on J.K. Rowling Detective Show ‘C.B. Strike’?

The HBO series C.B. Strike: Lethal White is based on the British crime series Strike which is based on the Cormoran Strike detective novels written by J. K. Rowling under the pseudonym Robert Galbraith.

In the third part of the series, C.B. Strike: Lethal White, the government minister’s blackmailer becomes the prime suspect in the case but Strike (Tom Burke) and his assistant/partner Robin Ellacott (Holliday Grainer) believe there was an accomplice.

The English actress Holliday Grainer is known for her roles on The Capture (DI Rachel Carey), Bonnie & Clyde (Bonnie Parker), The Borgias (Lucrezia Borgia), and in films based on classic novels including Great Expectations with Ralph Fiennes (Estella), Anna Karenina with Keira Knightley (Baroness), and Jane Eyre (Diana Rivers) among others.

Holliday will appear next on the big screen in the drama Halo of Stars with Lily Collins. It was completed in 2018 but is making its debut at the 2021 Sundance Festival.

C.B. Strike airs Wednesdays at 10 pm on HBO.