Who Is Queen Latifah’s Gorgeous Aunt Vi on ‘The Equalizer’?

The protagonist of the new CBS drama The Equalizer is former CIA operative Robyn McCall, who’s portrayed by rapper and Oscar nominated actress Queen Latifah (Chicago). When the single mom can’t spend time with her teenage daughter Delilah (Laya DeLeon Hayes), Robyn’s Aunt Vi (Lorraine Toussaint) — who lives with them — keeps an eye on Delilah. Plus, she always knows what Robyn needs as seen in the clip below.

The 60-year-old Julliard graduate Lorraine Toussaint (Queen Latifah is just 10 years older!) is best known for her TV roles on Rosewood (Rosewood’s mom Donna), Orange Is the New Black (Vee), Saving Grace (Kate Perry), Ugly Betty (Yoga), Crossing Jordan (Dr. Duchamps), Any Day Now (Rene Jackson), and in films including Selma (Amelia Boynton) and Hudson Hawk, among others.

The Equalizer, which makes it debut right after the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 7 at 10 pm, will regularly air on Sundays at 8 pm on CBS.