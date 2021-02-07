Who Is Queen Latifah’s 16-Year-Old Daughter Delilah on ‘The Equalizer’?

Rapper and Oscar nominated actress Queen Latifah (Chicago) stars in the new CBS crime drama The Equalizer. She plays former CIA operative Robyn McCall, “an enigmatic figure who uses her extensive skills to help those with nowhere else to turn.” When not defending the downtrodden, single mom Robyn spends time with her teenage daughter Delilah Winter.

Queen Latifah, Laya DeLeon Hayes on The Equalizer (Michael Greenberg/CBS)

Delilah is portrayed by 16-year-old actress Laya DeLeon Hayes. She’s known for her roles on Just Add Magic (Piper), Raven’s Home (Zeena), Code Black (Emily Campbell), and Liv and Maddie (Priya), among others.

Or maybe you recognize her voice from Disney’s animated series Doc McStuffins as the title character, a young girl who aspires to be a doctor like her mom.

The Equalizer airs Sundays at 10 pm on CBS.