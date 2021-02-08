Who Is PGA Golfer Matthew Wolff In Bolt24 Gatorade TV Commercial?

When not playing basketball with the Portland Trail Blazers, NBA pro Damian Lillard has been flaunting his rap skills in TV commercials for Bolt24. It’s Gatorade‘s brand new “hydrational with antioxidants and electrolytes beverage (Gatorade is owned by PepsiCo). Bolt24 comes in three different flavors (watermelon strawberry, tropical mango, mixed berry) and there’s a caffeinated variety called Energize.

The other professional athlete featured in the new Bolt24 ad campaign is PGA golfer Matthew Wolff.

“If you don’t think golf is an athletic sport, my swing disagrees,” he says and demonstrates his unconventional swing in the commercial below.

Matthew is only the second golfer to pitch for a Gatorade brand; Tiger Woods was the first. (Marketing ties between Gatorade and Woods were cut in 2010.)

Why, Wolff? Well, the 21-year-old just became the third golfer ever (again behind Tiger Woods, and legend Ben Crenshaw) to win the NCAA men’s golf championship (Oklahoma State University) and a PGA Tour event in the same calendar year (2019). Wolff won the 3M Open (and its $1,152,000 million purse) six weeks after winning the NCAA title.

