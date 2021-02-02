Who Is Natalie’s Mom In ‘A Valentine’s Match’ Hallmark Movie? Hint: Miss USA

In the Hallmark Channel movie A Valentine’s Match, big city TV host Natalie Simmons (Bethany Joy Lenz) returns home after losing her job. With Valentine’s Day right around the corner, Natalie’s mother Alicia (Mary-Margaret Humes) schemes with Sue (Karen Kruper), the mother of Natalie’s ex-fiance Zach (Luke Macfarlane), to reconnect the two love birds.

Mary Margaret Humes is best known for her roles on Dawson’s Creek (Dawson’s mom Gail Leery) and in the 1981 Mel Brooks movie History of the World: Part I (Miriam). The former Miss Florida and Miss USA 1975 competitor (3rd runner up) launched her acting career thanks to the encouragement of the Burt Reynolds.

A Valentine’s Match airs on Hallmark Channel on Tuesday, February 2 at 7 pm.