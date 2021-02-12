Who Is Matty’s Sick Mentor Ian Cain In Hospital on ‘MacGyver’?

In the MacGyver episode ‘SOS + Hazmat + Ultrasound + Frequency + Malihini,’ Matty (Meredith Eaton) learns her former mentor Ian Cain (Robert Patrick) and his embassy staff have contracted a deadly, mysterious illness. Matty brings Mac (Lucas Till) with her to the hospital. Ian mistakes Mac as Matty’s intern and it’s hilarious. He admits, “I’m just messing with him, it’ll put hair on his chest.”

Ian Cain is portrayed by Robert Patrick. The veteran actor is best known for his roles Scorpion (Cabe Gallo), True Blood (Jackson Herveaux), The Unit (Col. Tom Ryan), The X-Files (John Doggett), and in films including Die Hard 2 (O’Reilly) and Terminator 2 (T-1000), and Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle (Ray Carter), among others.

MacGyver airs Fridays at 8 pm on CBS, right before Magnum PI at 9 pm and Blue Bloods at 10 pm.