Who Is Hilarious “Honest” Con Man Jin On ‘Magnum P.I.’?

On the Magnum PI episode ‘Killer on the Midnight Watch,’ while an overenthusiastic neighborhood watch group asks Magnum (Jay Hernandez) and Higgins (Perita Weeks) to investigate a shady character living on their block, con man Jin’s new (honest?) money laundering business leads him to want to help a new friend.

Con Man Jin is portrayed by stand-up comedian Bobby Lee. He most recently starred on the celebrity game show Game On! with NFL Super Bowl winner Rob Gronkowski and tennis champion Serena Williams and host/producer Keegan-Michael Key.

[Related: Bobby Lee’s Hot Girlfriend Flaunts Insanely Flexible Bikini Pic, ‘TigerBelly’]

As an actor, Bobby’s known for his roles on Splitting Up Together with Oliver Hudson (Arthur), MADtv, and in the Harold & Kumar movies (Kenneth Park) and Pineapple Express (Bobby), among others.

Magnum PI airs Fridays on CBS at 9 pm, right after MacGyver at 8 pm and right before Blue Bloods at 10 pm. [NOTE: Stream any CBS show through Amazon Prime or CBS ALL-ACCESS. Both options offer free trials.]