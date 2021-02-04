Who Is Gorgeous Leggy Bartender Geri on CW ‘Walker’ Series?

In the Walker episode ‘Bobble Head,’ Walker’s (Jared Padalecki) life gets more complicated when his childhood best friend Hoyt Rawlins (Matt Barr) returns to town. Abeline (Molly Hagan) is thrilled to have Hoyt home but Geri (Odette Annable) has conflicted feelings for her ex-boyfriend. Meanwhile, Micki (Lindsey Morgan) has her suspicions about the real reason Hoyt returned to town.

The 5’9″ leggy L.A. native Odette Annable is known for her roles on Supergirl (Samantha Arias aka Reign), Tell Me a Story (Maddie Pruitt), Pure Genius (Dr. Zoe Brockett), The Grinder (Devin Stutz), The Astronaut Wives Club (Trudy Cooper), Banshee (Nola Longshadow), Two and a Half Men (Nicole), and House (Dr. Jessica Adams), among others. Fun fact: Odetta made her acting debut in the 1990 movie Kindergarten Cop (as 5-year-old Rosa) with Arnold Schwarzenegger.

In “real life,” Odette is married to actor Dave Annabel, father of her adorable 5-year-old daughter…

Walker airs Thursdays at 8 pm on CW, right before Legacies at 9 pm.