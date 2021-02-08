Who Is Gorgeous Blonde Kayla In ‘Two For the Win’ Hallmark Movie?

The female protagonist of the Hallmark Movie Two For the Win is local ski instructor Kayla Green (Charlotte Sullivan). She has mixed feelings when her ex-boyfriend, world champion ski racer Justin (Trevor Donovan) returns to town. He’s recovering from a serious injury and training for a comeback.

Canadian actress Charlotte Sullivan is known for her roles on Mary Kills People (Nicole Mitchell), Chicago Fire (Anna Turner, see above), and Rookie Blue (Gail Peck, photo below), among others. In real life, Charlotte is married to fellow Canadian actor Peter Stebbings, who currently plays James Pendrick in the TV series Murdoch Mysteries.

Two For the Win airs again on Hallmark Channel on Monday, February 8 at 7 pm.