Who Is Good Samaritan Karen In ‘No Good Deed Goes Unpunished’ Lifetime Movie?

The protagonist of the Lifetime movie No Good Deed Goes Unpunished is young widow and single mom Karen (Michelle Borth). After saving the life of a young man named Jeremy (Mark Rendall) during a drug store robbery, he sets out to pay her back. But when his efforts cross the line, Karen worries for her own life.

Actress Michelle Borth is known for her roles on Hawaii Five-0 (Lt. Catherine Rollins), Combat Hospital (Maj. Rebecca Gordon), and in movies including Shazam! as Super Hero Mary, among others.

No Good Deed Goes Unpunished airs on Lifetime Movie Network (LMN) on Tuesday, February 2 at 8 pm, right before His Fatal Fixation at 10 pm.